Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 66.2% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 11th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
REEMF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.53. 125,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,516. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
