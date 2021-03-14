Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 66.2% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 11th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REEMF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.53. 125,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,516. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.