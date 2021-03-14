Rari Governance Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.94 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Rari Governance Token token can currently be bought for $19.11 or 0.00032103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $166.04 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.48 or 0.00640783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00035854 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

RGT is a token. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,801 tokens. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rari Governance Token Token Trading

