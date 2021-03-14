Rarible 1-Day Volume Hits $11.55 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $40.14 or 0.00067379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $34.34 million and $11.55 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00444140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00061955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.00505767 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.