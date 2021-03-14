Raven Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,839.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $11,839.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00444838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00061203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00091875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00066768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.00505020 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

