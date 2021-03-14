Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $139,066.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00446458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00061268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00093130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00508497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

