Raydium Trading Up 47.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $11.11 or 0.00018378 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $125.23 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.83 or 0.00444759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00061537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00093137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00067299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.00508014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

