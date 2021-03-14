Razor Network Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Razor Network has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $28.45 million and $1.54 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00445858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00510367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

Razor Network Coin Trading

