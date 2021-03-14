Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,907,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,166,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.93. 2,719,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

