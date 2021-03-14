Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RCRT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,112. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.91.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

