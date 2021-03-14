RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. RED has a market cap of $745,421.59 and $27,104.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.87 or 0.00362575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

