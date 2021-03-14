ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Tops $112.66 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $112.66 million and $870,033.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,958.00 or 0.99560206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00031790 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.43 or 0.00394259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00298240 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.70 or 0.00741750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00075711 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005073 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00032569 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

