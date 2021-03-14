Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,708,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,767,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

