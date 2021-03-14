Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $693.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,393.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

