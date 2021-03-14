Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $95.56.

