Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,114,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,345,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 275,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

