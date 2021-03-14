Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,164.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $716.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $715.29 and a 200-day moving average of $666.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.