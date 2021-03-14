Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

