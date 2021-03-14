Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.