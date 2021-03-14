Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,317 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,455,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Shares of MCHP opened at $147.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

