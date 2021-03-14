Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $73.82 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 157.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.