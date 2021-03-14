Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

