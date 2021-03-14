Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JLL opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.83. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.
In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
