Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.83. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

