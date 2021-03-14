Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,488,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,795 shares of company stock worth $18,633,243. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

