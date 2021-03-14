Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $171.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.33 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

