Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

