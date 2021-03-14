Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,548,000 after buying an additional 806,581 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,075,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,636,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,388,000.

FPE stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

