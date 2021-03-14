Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

