Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

