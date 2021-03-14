Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

