Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 554,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.