Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.69. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

