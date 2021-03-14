Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA opened at $231.87 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

