Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,695 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC grew its position in Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,500 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,362,907 shares of company stock worth $136,096,518. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

