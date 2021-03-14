Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

