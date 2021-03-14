Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,251 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

