Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,941 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,941 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.29 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

