Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,777 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.