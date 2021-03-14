Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,777 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

