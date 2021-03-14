Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,347 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the period. David Loasby raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,114 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $2,310,798.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,942.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $5,576,333.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,890,100.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,363 shares of company stock worth $14,285,514 in the last ninety days.

