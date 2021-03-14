Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $115.07.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

