Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.