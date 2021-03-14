Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

NYSE CMP opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

