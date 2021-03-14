Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN stock opened at $303.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.40. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.