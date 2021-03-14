Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $20.86 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,160,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in News by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in News by 294.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in News by 60.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.21 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

