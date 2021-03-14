Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,895,950 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895,950 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Bilibili worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,528,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after buying an additional 827,892 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $62,567,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,695,000 after buying an additional 582,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 286.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 508,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 376,947 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $109.99 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.