Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Renasant has increased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST opened at $46.06 on Friday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.