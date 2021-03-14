Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Renasant worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 27.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 386,530 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 64.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 171.8% during the third quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 155,665 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renasant news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $576,269.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNST stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

