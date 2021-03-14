renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Tops $182,484.13

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $182,484.13 and approximately $307,320.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00446516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.00509254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011463 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

Buying and Selling renDOGE

