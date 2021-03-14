Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 11th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 19,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,440. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

