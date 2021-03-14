Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is ($0.17). Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,199. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.