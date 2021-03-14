Rentberry One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,602.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 94.1% higher against the dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $740,792.72 and $4,602.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.08 or 0.00651989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rentberry Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

